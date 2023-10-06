Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and approximately $898,440.27 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,530.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00235545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00827968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00540143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00056350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00128169 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,662,450 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

