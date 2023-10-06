Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 179,261 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $157,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.8 %

VZ stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

