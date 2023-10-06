Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.8 %

VZ traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 11,598,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,761,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

