Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $193.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.92.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

