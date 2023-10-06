Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.35 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
