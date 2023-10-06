Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

