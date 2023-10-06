Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 144,570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 143,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 50,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

DB opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

