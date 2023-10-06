Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $26.92 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after buying an additional 124,625 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,214.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,260.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

