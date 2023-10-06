Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cintas worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $481.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $496.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

