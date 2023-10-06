Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $87.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

