Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 115,017 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,017 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $40,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.41 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

