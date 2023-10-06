Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.