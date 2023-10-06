Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,506,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $26,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 42.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.71.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.