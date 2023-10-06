Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,903 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,810 shares of company stock worth $17,026,130 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

