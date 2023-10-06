Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 35,544 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $47,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

CME Group Stock Up 2.0 %

CME stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

