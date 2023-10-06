Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $168.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.36. 84,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.16. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.