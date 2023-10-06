Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.29.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCN traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,389. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

