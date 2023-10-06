WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,011. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.