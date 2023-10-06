William Blair Comments on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $430.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

