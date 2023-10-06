Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $208.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.