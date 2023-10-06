Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Barclays decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($25.99) to GBX 1,800 ($21.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($47.75) to GBX 3,700 ($44.72) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.72) to GBX 2,850 ($34.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,050.00.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
