WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLG

WK Kellogg Stock Down 5.6 %

WK Kellogg Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $10.20 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co offer ready-to-eat cereal principally in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s brand includes Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi and Bear Naked. WK Kellogg Co is based in BATTLE CREEK, Mich.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.