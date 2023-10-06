WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
WK Kellogg Co offer ready-to-eat cereal principally in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s brand includes Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi and Bear Naked. WK Kellogg Co is based in BATTLE CREEK, Mich.
