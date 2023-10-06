W&T Offshore, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WTI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The company has a market cap of $555.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.94.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

