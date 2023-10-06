W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 4.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. 478,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,395,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of $555.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

