X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend of $1.34

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3448 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.82.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of USOI opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

