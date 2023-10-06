Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $49,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 502,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.