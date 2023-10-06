Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

XEL opened at $56.48 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

