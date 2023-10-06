Zacks Research Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

