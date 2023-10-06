Zcash Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $27.22 or 0.00098866 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $444.43 million and approximately $39.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

