Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83.

On Monday, August 7th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.52 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

