Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

ZM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 715,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,539. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,432 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

