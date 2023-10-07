10,501 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. Gpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 8,385,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,150. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

