11,500 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,085,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS IDV opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.