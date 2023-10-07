1,256 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $219.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.91. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

