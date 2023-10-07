139,200 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

