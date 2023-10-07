1,703 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,319 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

FDX opened at $257.83 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

