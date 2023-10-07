175 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 49,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.