1,825 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

