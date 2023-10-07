23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $32,380.32 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $32,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,379.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

23andMe Stock Performance

23andMe stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 110.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 44.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 121,869 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,508,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 977,329 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

