3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.