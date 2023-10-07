4,150 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 100,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,095,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,204,285.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $7,562,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,468,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,286,331.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,300 shares of company stock worth $44,820,479. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JOE opened at $53.41 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

