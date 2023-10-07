50,379 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL opened at $17.50 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

