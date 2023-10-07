600 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,218.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $550,794.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,178,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,902 shares of company stock worth $38,788,045. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.