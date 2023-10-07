6,134 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,842,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.93. 422,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,308. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

