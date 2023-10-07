6,902 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,901 shares of company stock worth $2,721,805. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $48.60 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

