7,847 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Exelon Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.08 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

