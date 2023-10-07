A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $31,483.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $31,483.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,122 shares of company stock worth $1,131,591. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

