A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATEN. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.