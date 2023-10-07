AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of AbbVie worth $419,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.