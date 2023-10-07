AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.86-$11.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.86-11.06 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

