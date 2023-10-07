AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.86-$11.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.86-11.06 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.53.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
